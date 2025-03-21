A whistleblower reveals that city hall intern, ELVIS MUNENE, was killed after getting sensitive information on Governor SAKAJA and powerful city hall cartels - It was not mob justice







Friday, March 21, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the mysterious death of Elvis Munene, an intern at City Hall, who went missing and his body found dumped at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary.

A source at City Hall informed blogger Aoko Otieno that Munene was killed by cartels after getting sensitive information on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and fraud that happens in the accounts department at City Hall.

He reportedly found out that Sakaja was gay and had some damaging photos which he threatened to release.

Sakaja allegedly sent hitmen, who disguised themselves as city council askaris, to kill Munene.

His death was later masked as a mob justice.

Munene’s family has been crying for justice and asking endless questions about his death.

They have always doubted the mob justice theory, while urging DCI to conduct a thorough investigation.

Below are messages from a whistleblower.

The Kenyan DAILY POST