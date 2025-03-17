The moment GACHAGUA was accosted by rowdy youths after leaving a church service in Makadara, forcing him to flee - KALONZO was also booed (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, was forced to flee after he was accosted by rowdy youths on Sunday, shortly after leaving a church service at Makadara.

Gachagua, Kalonzo and other leaders allied to them left the service prematurely after ACK Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, announced that there will be no public address by politicians inside the church.

“I want to give directions that from today henceforth, in any Anglican congregation, there will be no opportunity for any political leader to have a speech in the church,” he stated.

Gachagua encountered a hostile reception outside the church after rowdy youths, believed to have been hired, accosted him and hurled insults at him, forcing his motorcade to speed off.

The youths also booed Kalonzo after he attempted to address them and chanted pro-Ruto slogans.

Kalonzo was also forced to speed off to avoid a violent confrontation.

