Fearless Governor NATEMBEYA exposes RUTO’s plans to arrest him - ‘Najua Ruto atanikujia but I don't care!’ (VIDEO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has intensified his criticism of President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, alleging that the government is planning to arrest him over his political stance.

Speaking at a public event over the weekend, Natembeya said that he will not be intimidated.

"Mimi najua watanikujia but siwaogopi. Hata wakiniua, mwishowe nitakufa tu," he said, insisting he would continue speaking the truth.

He dismissed Ruto’s recent political pact with Raila, arguing that it would do little to ease the struggles Kenyans face.

"Mr. President, ukipatia Raila kazi don’t think you have given every Kenyan kazi," he remarked.

Natemebya accused the Kenya Kwanza government of neglecting the youth, citing unemployment and favoritism in state appointments.

He lamented that children from poor backgrounds, despite having degrees, remain jobless while others secure positions through connections.

A fierce critic of Ruto’s administration, Natembeya shows no signs of backing down anytime soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

