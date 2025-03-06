The LADY accusing Strathmore student of assaulting her hired goons to clobber and force him to accept he ‘did it’ – Here is the VIDEO!







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing a Strathmore University student, Mark Talamson, being brutally attacked by a group of men allegedly hired to force a confession.

In the footage, approximately five men are seen beating Mark while demanding that he admit to assaulting his female neighbor, Kal.

The attackers recorded the incident as they coerced him into confessing.

This comes after Kal took to social media, accusing Mark of sneaking into her house and assaulting her.

She also alleged that the police were siding with him.

The video has cast doubt on Kal’s claims, raising questions about the authenticity of her allegations.

Many are now calling for legal action against her attackers, arguing that the video provides clear evidence of assault against Mark.

The Kenyan DAILY POST