Questions arise over BEATRICE KARWITHA’s appointment to GBV taskforce as videos of her assaulting male politicians in public functions emerge

Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Concerns have emerged over the appointment of Beatrice Karwitha Kiugu to the taskforce on Gender-Based Violence, with critics questioning her suitability for the role.
Karwitha, a former North Imenti MP aspirant, has been linked
to past incidents involving physical altercations in public spaces.
In 2022, she was reported to have slapped then-North Imenti
MP Rahim Dawood at a public function in Meru after being denied a chance to
speak.
Dawood, who termed the incident unfortunate, said he
reported the matter to the police.
Another reported incident involved former Meru County
Assembly Deputy Speaker Julius Murega, whom Karwitha allegedly slapped during a
separate altercation.
Those who have witnessed her in action describe Karwitha as
often visibly agitated, with many confirming that she confronts her opponents
using strong language before resorting to physical action.
While these two incidents were reported, sources suggest
there are other undocumented cases where individuals, particularly male
victims, felt too embarrassed or reluctant to come forward.
In a political landscape where physical confrontations are
often downplayed, some may have opted to remain silent rather than admit to
being on the receiving end of such altercations.
Many critics have accused her of being dismissive and
combative, branding them as narcissists when they challenge her views.
While her supporters view her as a passionate political
figure, some stakeholders are now pointing to her confrontational approach,
arguing that it raises questions about her role in a taskforce mandated with
addressing gender-based violence.
"Hi Nyakundi. Kindly expose this. There is this lady
who is a very proud arrogant Kindiki's worshiper by name Beatrice Karwitha
Kiugu who was recently appointed in the taskforce to check on GBV. It's
ironical to have a person who has been on record not once or twice assaulting
the opposite gender in public. She is nasty on social media insulting men who
don't subscribe to Kindiki's politics calling them narcissts. Attached are a
few instances when she hit headlines for slapping fellow politicians in public.
In one instance , she slapped Imenti
North MP Rahim Dawood in public while the other time she slapped former Meru
County Assembly Deputy speaker Julius Murega.’’
