Questions arise over BEATRICE KARWITHA’s appointment to GBV taskforce as videos of her assaulting male politicians in public functions emerge







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Concerns have emerged over the appointment of Beatrice Karwitha Kiugu to the taskforce on Gender-Based Violence, with critics questioning her suitability for the role.

Karwitha, a former North Imenti MP aspirant, has been linked to past incidents involving physical altercations in public spaces.

In 2022, she was reported to have slapped then-North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood at a public function in Meru after being denied a chance to speak.

Dawood, who termed the incident unfortunate, said he reported the matter to the police.

Another reported incident involved former Meru County Assembly Deputy Speaker Julius Murega, whom Karwitha allegedly slapped during a separate altercation.

Those who have witnessed her in action describe Karwitha as often visibly agitated, with many confirming that she confronts her opponents using strong language before resorting to physical action.

While these two incidents were reported, sources suggest there are other undocumented cases where individuals, particularly male victims, felt too embarrassed or reluctant to come forward.

In a political landscape where physical confrontations are often downplayed, some may have opted to remain silent rather than admit to being on the receiving end of such altercations.

Many critics have accused her of being dismissive and combative, branding them as narcissists when they challenge her views.

While her supporters view her as a passionate political figure, some stakeholders are now pointing to her confrontational approach, arguing that it raises questions about her role in a taskforce mandated with addressing gender-based violence.

"Hi Nyakundi. Kindly expose this. There is this lady who is a very proud arrogant Kindiki's worshiper by name Beatrice Karwitha Kiugu who was recently appointed in the taskforce to check on GBV. It's ironical to have a person who has been on record not once or twice assaulting the opposite gender in public. She is nasty on social media insulting men who don't subscribe to Kindiki's politics calling them narcissts. Attached are a few instances when she hit headlines for slapping fellow politicians in public. In one instance , she slapped Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood in public while the other time she slapped former Meru County Assembly Deputy speaker Julius Murega.’’