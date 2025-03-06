Ogopa Wanawake! The LADY accusing a Strathmore student of assaulting her exposed badly – A neighbour spills the beans!







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - New revelations have emerged contradicting claims made by a lady identified as Kal, who had accused Strathmore student, Mark Talamson, of sneaking into her house and assaulting her.

Kal initially alleged that Mark, who resides in the same apartment complex, sneaked into her house and attacked her and that police were siding with the accused.

She further claimed that Mark’s father attempted to break into her house while armed with a knife after learning about the incident.

However, witnesses have come forward with a different account.

According to a neighbor, Kal allegedly hired her male friends to assault Mark.





The men reportedly cornered him, dragged him into Kal’s house, and began beating him.

Mark’s screams for help drew the attention of other residents, prompting his father to force entry in an attempt to rescue him.

Police were called to the scene and reportedly found Kal and her accomplices at fault.

She then took to social media, accusing police of siding with Mark.





See the chats below.

Watch the video of her male friend assaulting Mark.



