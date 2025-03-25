The cheeky message on this car will leave you in stitches - Kenyans are crazy! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Kenyans never shy away from expressing themselves in the most creative ways, and funny car messages are a common sight on the roads.

However, one particular cheeky inscription spotted on a busy highway has left netizens talking.

One can’t help but wonder - what was this motorist thinking?

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the streets surprise you again!

Watch the video below.

I have seen enough! pic.twitter.com/oKAeP95fvL — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST