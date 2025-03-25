Rogue Githurai bus driver almost runs over a LADY after an argument along Thika Road (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - There was drama in Githurai when a female passenger blocked a bus, which made her alight at the wrong bus stop and demanded Ksh 20 to facilitate her going back.

In the video, the lady is seen standing in front of the bus along Thika Road, and the driver threatens to run over her as a heated argument ensues.

The conductor alights from the bus to have a spirited conversation with the lady, who had her arms crossed on her chest in a defensive stance.

Later, the lady is seen crossing the road to take another matatu to her destination while the bus is seen leaving the scene.

The video comes weeks after a passenger was pushed out of a moving Super Metro bus along Thika Road, following an argument with the conductor.

Rogue Githurai bus driver almost runs over a LADY after an argument along Thika Road pic.twitter.com/1c3efk0Y3w — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2025

