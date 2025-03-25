Rogue KIKUYU landlady kicks out a tenant for defaulting rent and throws his household items in raw sewage (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A landlady was caught on camera kicking out a tenant from a rented mabati house in one of the informal settlements in the city for failing to pay rent.

She threw the tenant’s household items in raw sewage, causing uproar among neighbours.

In the video, neighbours are seen confronting the ruthless Kikuyu landlady and calling her out for mistreating the tenant.

They maintain that the tenant deserves humane treatment and sympathize with him as he picks up his items from raw sewage.

The elderly landlady is heard claiming that the tenant had insulted him.

“Ananitukana na hajalipa rent,” she laments.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are undergoing financial difficulties and living from hand to mouth.

Some Kenyans are forced to default rent and use the money to cater to their basic needs.

Watch the video.

Rogue KIKUYU landlady kicks out a tenant for defaulting rent and throws his household items in raw sewage pic.twitter.com/n4W1Gy6YaW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2025

