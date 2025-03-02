The boy looks ashamed! Kenyans react as BETTY KYALLO steps out with her Gen Z boyfriend dressed to kill - See PHOTOs and reactions!

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo, is at it again!
The 35-year-old has set the internet ablaze after stepping
out looking stunning alongside her Gen Z boyfriend.
The mother of one has been flaunting their love, posting
playful snaps that scream #CoupleGoals.
Sharing a dashing photo, she gushed, “Made
him wear a tux - he looked so good! So did I.”
While some fans cheered, others slammed her for “dating a baby”
and being a bad role model for young girls.
Love or clout-chasing? Netizens are divided!
See the photos and reactions below.
