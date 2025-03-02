Popular X influencer, ABUYA MASTA, in tears after his young wife disappeared and left him to take care of their 4 kids, including a breastfeeding baby







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - A popular X influencer has lamented about his marital woes online after his youthful wife disappeared and left behind 4 kids.

Taking to his X account, Abuya Masta said he came back home at around 11 am on Sunday after a night shit and shortly after, he left home with his 4 kids to buy meat in a nearby butchery.

Upon returning to the house with his kids, he found his wife missing.

She reportedly disappeared and switched off her phone.

Abuya revealed that his wife also disappeared for 4 months in 2022 and left him to take care of their kids.

He has no problem taking care of his kids because they have a close bond, only that their newborn baby needs the mother most.

Check out his tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST