The moment angry youth stormed Prophet PETER K’s church in Ruiru and vandalized it for drugging men and doing the unthinkable to them - He is MARY LINCOLN’s friend (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Chaos erupted on the morning of Sunday, March 2nd, after irate youths stormed Christ Impact Church in Ruiru and vandalized it, following claims that the resident pastor, Prophet Peter K, was drugging men and doing the unthinkable to them.
The youth threatened to demolish the church, with a section
of the residents declaring that they did not want the rogue prophet to remain
in their community.
The residents accused the police of protecting the suspect
amid running battles.
For a better part of Sunday morning, shops and businesses
around Christ Impact Church remained closed as owners feared losses in case the
situation escalated further.
The pastor was reportedly hiding in Kasarani as chaos ensued.
Other male victims also revealed that the prophet had 'preyed
on them' and despite reporting the matter to the police, no action was taken
against him.
Watch the video of the dramatic incident.
The moment angry youth stormed PROPHET PETER K’s church in Ruiru and vandalized it for drugging men and doing the unthinkable to them- He is MARY LINCOLN’s friend pic.twitter.com/ZGYgDSSemT
