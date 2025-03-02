The moment angry youth stormed Prophet PETER K’s church in Ruiru and vandalized it for drugging men and doing the unthinkable to them - He is MARY LINCOLN’s friend (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Chaos erupted on the morning of Sunday, March 2nd, after irate youths stormed Christ Impact Church in Ruiru and vandalized it, following claims that the resident pastor, Prophet Peter K, was drugging men and doing the unthinkable to them.

The youth threatened to demolish the church, with a section of the residents declaring that they did not want the rogue prophet to remain in their community.

The residents accused the police of protecting the suspect amid running battles.

For a better part of Sunday morning, shops and businesses around Christ Impact Church remained closed as owners feared losses in case the situation escalated further.

The pastor was reportedly hiding in Kasarani as chaos ensued.

Prophet Peter K's rogue behaviours were exposed to the public a few days ago after a fellow pastor painfully narrated how he did the unthinkable to him after drugging him.

Other male victims also revealed that the prophet had 'preyed on them' and despite reporting the matter to the police, no action was taken against him.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

