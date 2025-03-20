The affordable houses in Pangani are already in a dilapidated condition and remain unoccupied as RUTO puts up more houses (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Some of the units under the Government’s housing initiative in Pangani are already in a dilapidated state, raising serious concerns about construction standards.

Photos circulating online expose leaking pipes, faulty plumbing, and poor drainage systems, making the apartments nearly unlivable.

Shockingly, despite the urgent demand for housing in Nairobi, over 90% of these units remain unoccupied years after completion.

This revelation comes at a time when President William Ruto is aggressively championing the Affordable Housing agenda, which is partly funded by the highly debated Affordable Housing Levy.

The levy deducts 1.5% from employees' gross salaries, matched by an equal contribution from employers, to finance the initiative.

With such glaring failures from past projects, many Kenyans are now questioning whether the new Affordable Housing plan will deliver on its promises - or if it will become yet another costly disappointment.Bottom of Form

See the photo and reaction below.

