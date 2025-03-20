Bomas of Kenya employees sent home ahead of planned demolition of the iconic building, which is being done in secrecy - A whistleblower spills the beans







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - There are reports that employees at Bomas of Kenya have been informed that Tuesday, 19th March 2025, marked their final day of work, as plans to demolish key structures, including the iconic auditorium, intensify.

According to insider sources, the demolition will involve the use of explosives, with the only building left untouched being the Administration Block.

Security personnel have reportedly been deployed to the site to guard Chinese contractors who are overseeing the project.

While the Government has maintained that Bomas is undergoing renovations, employees claim they have been denied access to the premises and sent home without their salaries or gratuity, contrary to the terms of their contracts.

Restaurant operators within the facility have also been ordered to vacate, with their premises set for demolition.

This latest development follows earlier reports that suggested employees were instructed to remain silent on the matter and warned against speaking to the media.

Concerns have also been raised over the alleged non-remittance of bank loan deductions from employees' salaries, which has left many at risk of financial ruin.

In February, reports emerged that Bomas management had held a closed-door meeting where employees were informed of plans to demolish the auditorium and were told they would be placed on unpaid leave for three months.

At the time, some employees expressed fears that the Government’s real intention was to privatise the facility under the guise of renovations.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently alleged that Bomas of Kenya had been handed over to a Turkish businessman, claiming it was part of a broader scheme to allocate State resources to foreign interests.

However, Culture PS Ummi Bashir dismissed these claims, insisting that Bomas remains state-owned and that the ongoing works are purely for refurbishment.

With employees now forced out and demolition preparations in full swing, questions continue to arise about the true nature of the changes taking place at the historic facility.

