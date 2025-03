Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A wealthy Kenyan was captured on camera cruising around one of the major roads in Nairobi with a multi-million Aston Martin DBX.

The high-performance DBX boasts a twin-turbo 4.0L V8, state-of-the-art tech, and can hit 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, ranking among the fastest luxury SUVs.

This lavish display comes as millions of Kenyans continue to struggle with tough economic times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST