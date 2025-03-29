Somali LADY seeks justice after her jilted ex-husband who lives in the U.S sent 4 men to kidnap her and record videos doing the unthinkable to her







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - A young Somali woman is crying for justice after her ex-husband, Robert Calasow, who lives in the United States of America, sent some men to kidnap her and abuse her.

They recorded videos doing the unthinkable to her as she cried for help and sent them to her ex-husband.

Reports indicate that the lady identified as Anfac sought divorce after she found out that her ex-husband had another wife.

She called his wife after getting her phone number and confirmed that they were indeed married.

Robert’s wife warned her that he is a deadbeat father, who doesn’t take care of his children.

Anfac’s ex-husband plotted revenge after she asked for divorce and hired men to kidnap her.

They took her to an undisclosed location where they shaved her head, beat her up and forced her to speak to her ex-husband on a video call while on her knees, begging for forgiveness.

Anfac narrated the horrific ordeal on social media and urged law enforcers to help her get justice.

Photos of her ex-husband.

That video is so traumatizimg yooh. Here's the full story in English pic.twitter.com/LhMLfS7AWI — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) March 29, 2025

