AOKO OTIENO claims President RUTO has a daughter with a Kisii lady based in Canada - MIGUNA once revealed that the President has over 30 children born out of wedlock







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has delved into the private life of President William Ruto and revealed that he has a baby mama based in Canada.

A source informed Aoko that Ruto bought the lady a house in Canada, where she lives and works, to keep her away from coming back to Kenya.

Ruto has many children born out of wedlock and takes care of them to avoid being publicly shamed by his baby mamas.

Some time back, fire-brand lawyer Miguna Miguna claimed that Ruto has over 30 children, including with Raila Odinga’s sister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST