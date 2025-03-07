Singer BIEN melts hearts with sweet and cheeky 5th anniversary tribute to wife, CHIKI (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - Singer Bien-Aimé Baraza just proved once again why he’s the ultimate romantic!

The Nairobi hitmaker marked his 5th wedding anniversary with wife, Chiki Kuruka, in the sweetest way possible - by penning a sweet and cheeky tribute that has left netizens talking.

Taking to social media, the talented singer celebrated their love story, thanking Chiki for her unwavering commitment and the countless beautiful memories they’ve shared.

Fresh off his recent win as East Africa’s Best Artiste, Bien reflected on their journey, sharing adorable snapshots from their adventures together - playful moments, globe-trotting escapades, and everything in between.

"Happy 5th year anniversary. You are everything I prayed for and more. Thank you for walking this journey with me. You are a light in my life. To many more years of farting and dark jokes. Love you, babe," Bien wrote, adding his signature humor.

Not one to be left behind, Chiki also gushed over her hubby, posting a slideshow of their most cherished moments - from attending the Grammys to camel rides in the desert.

"The thing about us is we love to laugh... I speed you up, and you calm me down," she wrote.

Talk about giving couple goals.

See the posts below