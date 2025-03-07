A jobless Kenyan graduate who pursued a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery now works in mjengo - Heartbreaking PHOTOs







Friday, March 7, 2025 - A young graduate has taken to social media to express his grievances after he failed to get a job, despite pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery in one of the local universities.

He earns a living doing menial jobs in construction sites after the government failed to post medical interns, leaving thousands of medical graduates languishing in joblessness.

The distressed graduate’s heartbreaking post sparked a lot of reactions on X, with many people calling out the clueless Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa.