SHOCK as an unknown assailant enters a LADY’s house at night in Bomet and chops off her head - RIP! EVA (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of Eva Rachel, a resident of Bomet town, who was killed by an unknown assailant on Tuesday night.

Reports indicate that the assailant stormed into Rachel’s house when she was asleep and accosted her, before chopping off her head.

Rachel’s son was sleeping in a separate room when the murder incident happened.

He woke up to go to school, only to find his mother’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

Her head had been chopped off by the ruthless assailant.

It is suspected that the murder incident is linked to a love triangle.

Rachel’s horrific murder comes at a time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country.

Hardly a week passes before a woman is found murdered.

See photos of the deceased lady.

