Hunt for SAMUEL NJOROGE after he brutally killed his wife - They looked like a perfect couple on social media and even wore matching outfits (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for Samuel Njoroge, who is on the run after he killed his wife, Naomi Chebet.

Njoroge reportedly stabbed his wife and mother of his two kids multiple times after a domestic wrangle and fled, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

Reports indicate that he confronted her over infidelity, leading to a heated argument that turned deadly.

Naomi’s friends and family members have circulated the suspect’s photos on social media, hoping that he will be tracked down and arrested.

Samuel and his deceased wife looked like a perfect couple on social media.

They wore matching outfits and went for photo-shoots, but behind the scenes, their marriage was marred with infidelity.

