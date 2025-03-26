Celebrated Kenyan-born comedian ELSA MAJIMBO opens up on how she moved to the U.S at 20 years







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Comedian and content creator Elsa Majimbo has shared the story of how she transitioned from living in South Africa to making a life in the United States.

Before moving to the U.S at 20, the Kenyan-born star had been living in Johannesburg.

"It all started when I was living in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

“One of my friends, Francesca, asked if we could go to Cape Town," she recalled.

While in Cape town, another friend invited her to Ghana for a weekend - but she ended up staying the entire summer.

"That was the last time I lived in Johannesburg," she said.

"When summer was over, my team asked me to fly to New York.”

“On my first day in New York, my manager took me for a fitting at the Valentino store. I got so sick."

Despite the rocky start, Majimbo went on to walk the prestigious Met Gala red carpet, marking her official arrival in the U.S entertainment scene.

Now fully independent, she relishes the freedom of living on her own, away from her parents.

"They’re (her parents) literally my best friends, but living with them…?" she joked about her parents.

"It’s my roof, my rules. Having friends come and go, even at midnight, without needing to explain - that’s phenomenal."

Since rising to fame during the COVID-19 lockdown with her witty, deadpan humor, Majimbo has secured major brand deals and earned recognition from stars like Rihanna and Naomi Campbell.

