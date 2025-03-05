Businessman who was abducted last year and forced to pay Ksh 20k ransom shot dead outside his shop in Migori - DETAILS

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Police in Migori County are investigating the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old businessman by unknown assailants.
The victim, Zachary Otieno Mogaka, was gunned down on
Tuesday, March 4, at around 5:40 p.m outside his shop near Pastor Machage
Hospital in Suna West sub-county.
Confirming the incident, Suna West sub-county police commander,
Chrispine Ogutu, said officers responded to a shooting report at 8:34 p.m, but
the attackers had already fled.
"The deceased had four gunshot wounds and died on the
spot. We are working to establish the motive and bring the perpetrators to
justice," Ogutu stated.
Fanuel Odero, an eye witness, said Mogaka had just closed
his shop and was about to leave when he was ambushed and shot in the arm and
chest.
"It happened so fast. We heard gunshots, and when we
checked, he was already down.”
“The assailant disappeared as we tried to assist him,"
he recounted.
Mogaka’s family believes the attack may be linked to a past
incident.
His brother, Sam Wagaka, revealed that the businessman was
abducted last year, driven around town, and forced to pay a KSh 20,000 ransom
before being released.
"They shot him four times. Clearly, they wanted him
dead," Wagaka said.
Police have termed the killing unusual for the area and
vowed to track down the suspects.
The body was taken to Migori Referral Hospital mortuary as
investigations continue.
