CS HASSAN JOHO left in awe after meeting BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH - He couldn’t believe his height! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho recently linked up with Kenya’s tallest man, Bradley Gen Z Goliath, for an Iftar dinner - and let’s just say, size does matter!
In a video shared online, Joho was visibly amazed by
Bradley’s towering 8.2-foot frame.
Attempting to match his height, the former Mombasa Governor
humorously stood on a footstool, but even then, the Gen Z giant still had the
upper hand.
Netizens can't get enough of the lighthearted moment!
Watch the video below.
