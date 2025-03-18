CS HASSAN JOHO left in awe after meeting BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH - He couldn’t believe his height! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho recently linked up with Kenya’s tallest man, Bradley Gen Z Goliath, for an Iftar dinner - and let’s just say, size does matter!

In a video shared online, Joho was visibly amazed by Bradley’s towering 8.2-foot frame.

Attempting to match his height, the former Mombasa Governor humorously stood on a footstool, but even then, the Gen Z giant still had the upper hand.

Netizens can't get enough of the lighthearted moment!

Watch the video below.

