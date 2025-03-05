Sell or Keep it! Kenyan man who got BURNA BOY’s Ksh184,000 designer jacket during his concert in Nairobi speaks out (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - One lucky Kenyan fan is still basking in the glory of catching Burna Boy’s designer jacket during his electrifying concert at Uhuru Gardens.

In a viral TikTok video, the ecstatic man admits he still can’t believe his luck and doesn’t know what to do with the prized possession.

The jacket, a Lu’Udan black and yellow Year of the Snake leather piece, is worth a whopping $1,425 (about Ksh 184,000)!

His DMs are flooded with offers, as fans beg to buy it.

But will he cash in or keep it as the ultimate concert souvenir?

He’s yet to decide!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan boy who got Burna Boy's jacket during Burna's recent performance in Kenya! pic.twitter.com/IekuudeIR8 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 5, 2025

