Safaricom CEO PETER NDEGWA’s bodyguard detained for 7 days after shooting dead his fellow cop who was attached to the Central Bank of Kenya during a bar fight (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A Nairobi court has ordered the detention of Police Constable Kipkoech Tarus for seven days as investigations continue into the killing of his colleague, Raphael Kimuli Wambua.

Tarus, who serves in the VIP protection unit for Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, allegedly shot Wambua on February 21st while he was walking home with his brother, Police Constable Erick Ngolania.

Wambua was attached to the Central Bank of Kenya.

The two had an argument as they were leaving a bar in Ruaraka on the fateful night.

Tarus drew his gun before shooting Wambua and attempted to flee but members of the public subjected him to mob justice.

He was rescued from the mob by patrol police officers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had sought a 14-day detention, citing pending forensic analysis of the firearm and spent cartridges, as well as the need for witness statements and a psychiatric assessment.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina granted the seven-day detention, noting the seriousness of the allegations and the risk of interference with investigations.

Tarus, who was reportedly assaulted by members of the public after the incident, will remain at Ruaraka Police Station until the case is mentioned on March 11th.

