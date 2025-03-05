PHOTO of Mandera Governor’s lavish house worth Ksh 285 million sparks outrage as locals die due to severe water shortage - LOOK!





Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Mandera County is facing intense criticism after reports emerged that locals are dying due to a severe water shortage, while county leaders continue to enjoy luxurious lifestyles.

Activist Hanifa Adan shared distressing photos highlighting the crisis and called out Mandera Governor for spending most of his time in Nairobi while his people struggle.





Former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow attempted to rally support by sharing a paybill number, urging Kenyans to contribute funds to aid drought-stricken residents.

However, netizens were quick to blast him, questioning what he did while in office.

Some pointed out the county’s misplaced priorities, citing the Governor’s extravagant Ksh 285 million mansion as residents continue to suffer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST