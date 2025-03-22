See how this Boda Boda rider dealt with a rogue passenger who refused to pay the agreed fare in Eastleigh - He had to beg the rider! (VIDEO)



Saturday, March 22, 2025 - A Boda Boda rider in Eastleigh has wowed netizens with his clever way of handling a stubborn passenger who refused to pay the agreed fare.

In a viral video, the rider steered his bike into a massive muddy puddle, switched it off, and walked away, leaving the passenger stranded.

Without gumboots, the passenger couldn’t wade through the dirty water and was left helplessly pleading for rescue.

Onlookers couldn’t contain their laughter as they watched the amusing standoff unfold, proving that sometimes, karma comes with a little creativity!

Watch the video below.

