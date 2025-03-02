2 hired players arrested for disguising themselves as students during secondary school games in Kisumu (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Two players were arrested after they disguised themselves as students and played for one of the schools in Kisumu during the ongoing secondary school games.

The players confessed that they had been hired by the games teacher.

“We were sent money by the games teacher,” one of the players revealed after being cornered and said he had already finished school.

The players were handcuffed and taken to a police station.

Unaenda school games kama mamluki kidogo unajipata kwa pingu na ukiulizwa maswali ya Junior Secondary huwezi jibu. pic.twitter.com/h5DDvnpOgR — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST