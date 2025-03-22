Kata Kiuno! This petite Kenyan Radio presenter unleashing wild dance moves in studio has left netizens talking (WATCH)

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Gone are the days when radio presenters stayed behind the mic - now, they’re bringing the fun to their fans!
A Radio Maisha female presenter has left netizens buzzing
after sharing a video of herself pulling wild dance moves in the studio.
Dressed in a one-piece black bodysuit that flaunted her
curves, the petite beauty effortlessly grooved to a popular Afrobeat jam,
looking more like a club queen than a radio host.
Fans couldn’t get enough of her energy, flooding social
media with reactions!
Watch the video below.
Modern day Radio Presenters in Kenya.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 22, 2025
Media has evolved! pic.twitter.com/mcdtMFP5v5
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments