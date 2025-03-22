See how Governor SAKAJA is looting Nairobi coffers with MOSIRIA and other CECs – They recently shared a staggering Ksh2.1 billion (Leaked Document)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is facing serious corruption allegations, with claims that he is colluding with his County Executive Committee Members to siphon county funds.

Social media activist Maverick Aoko alleges that Sakaja and his team registered a garbage collection company, NCCG-GREEN NAIROBI LTD, through which they allegedly funneled Ksh 2.1 billion.

Aoko claims that Sakaja pocketed Ksh 800 million, while others shared Ksh 200 million.

Chief Environment Officer Mosiria has been leading public cleanup campaigns, but many areas, especially Eastlands, remain littered with garbage.

Amid growing frustration, Kenyans are calling on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST