Residents of Siaya join hands to repair a main road in the county as Governor ORENGO loots public coffers (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Residents of Siaya were forced to pull resources together and repair Kodiaga- Siaya Road after the County Government neglected the key road that serves the community.

The residents have made endless pleas to the county Governor James Orengo to tarmac the road but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Siaya Governor, James Orengo, is among the worst performing Governors, despite being a seasoned politician and among Kenya’s liberators.

Orengo, a key ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, is also corrupt.

See photos.

