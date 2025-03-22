Kenya could burn again!! RAPHAEL TUJU warns as he slams five Supreme Court Judges over misconduct - See what they are doing while drunk!







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - The Supreme Court is on the spot after former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju wrote to Chief Justice Martha Koome, raising serious concerns about the conduct of five judges.

In a statement dated March 21st, 2025, Tuju accused the judges of failing in their duty to uphold the rule of law and ensure fair trial proceedings.

He revisited the 2022 presidential petition, criticizing the judges for using terms like "hot air" and "wild goose chase," which he claimed nearly pushed the country into chaos.

“The Supreme Court should have been more temperate in their language while executing their solemn duty,” Tuju said, arguing that their remarks only heightened tensions in an already fragile political environment.

Beyond their courtroom decisions, Tuju also accused some Supreme Court judges of unprofessional behavior, alleging that videos circulating on social media show them intoxicated in public.

“If you doubt it, I can send you the videos. These judges demand respect, yet their conduct is shameful,” he asserted.

Tuju further warned that Kenya is at risk of instability, pointing out that three of the world’s top ten failed states are in the East African Community.

He cited ongoing security threats in Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Lamu, and Mandera as signs of the country's growing fragility.

He also drew historical comparisons to the controversial 1857 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Dred Scott case, which upheld slavery, sparking civil unrest.

Additionally, Tuju linked his concerns to his ongoing legal dispute with the East African Development Bank over a 27-acre Karen property, accusing the judges of bias and procedural violations.

The former Rarieda MP called on CJ Martha Koome to address these issues to restore public confidence in the judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST