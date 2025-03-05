A whistleblower at the Ministry of Health exposes Health Principal Secretary MARY MUTHONI - She is corrupt to the core! Even the CS is fed up with her

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A disgruntled staff at the Ministry of Health has reached out Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, exposing Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.
Read the message from the whistleblower:
The problem at the Ministry of Health is PS Muthoni. She is on a
mission of marketing herself without doing anything meaningful.
Good evening Mhesh:
Regarding PS Muthoni, my colleagues at MoH are asking that you
dig deeper coz there are a million issues about her.
PS Muthoni has pissed off everyone at the Ministry, from the CS
to senior officials to even junior officers. Even donors and partners are
complaining about her.
In summary, these are some of the issues;
1. In several occasions, including the case you have commented
on, the PS has rushed to comment on issues that she is not qualified to report
on. Such updates fall under the office of the DG Health. However, the PS has
developed a behavior that once they are updated on a matter, she rushes to the
media to "release a statement" just for attention.
2. The PS is known to hire people on Twitter to push her agenda
for publicity. Many at the ministry are wondering to what end.
3. The PS is frustrating everyone left, right and centre. She
even calls very junior staff in the ministry just to yell at them. She asks
junior staff to update her on matters she never assigned to them coz she wants
to receive information first and rush to the media.
4. The PS has frustrated the formation of the National Public
Health institute to date. This institute, which will be responsible for public
health issues such as the one she is giving a statement about, will take away
most budget which she has been misappropriating. Public health has been her
cash cow. Therefore, she doesn't want the newly formed NPHI to be independent
and to have their own budget as it will cause the taps to run dry for her.
5. The PS is corrupt to the core. She is frustrating donors and
partners at MoH. She demands to be bribed by each partner and donor working
with MoH. For example, she demanded huge bribes from a partner in Neglected
Tropical Diseases and even asked them to reduce funds to Community Health
Promoters (CHPs) just to cater for her demands.
6. If you look keenly at the statements she issues, they are
pure English and nothing medical. Some people at MoH even think they are
ChatGpT generated. The PS lacks the technical knowhow or capacity to engage in
matters of public health. Even this statement you have commented on lacks any
technical information to allay public fears. It is purely a PR stunt to get
media attention. After this, the DG is left stranded on how to address the
issue coz a while PS has already rushed to the media with a lot of English that
speak nothing.
