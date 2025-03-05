A whistleblower at the Ministry of Health exposes Health Principal Secretary MARY MUTHONI - She is corrupt to the core! Even the CS is fed up with her



Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A disgruntled staff at the Ministry of Health has reached out Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, exposing Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

Read the message from the whistleblower:

The problem at the Ministry of Health is PS Muthoni. She is on a mission of marketing herself without doing anything meaningful.

Regarding PS Muthoni, my colleagues at MoH are asking that you dig deeper coz there are a million issues about her.

PS Muthoni has pissed off everyone at the Ministry, from the CS to senior officials to even junior officers. Even donors and partners are complaining about her.

In summary, these are some of the issues;

1. In several occasions, including the case you have commented on, the PS has rushed to comment on issues that she is not qualified to report on. Such updates fall under the office of the DG Health. However, the PS has developed a behavior that once they are updated on a matter, she rushes to the media to "release a statement" just for attention.

2. The PS is known to hire people on Twitter to push her agenda for publicity. Many at the ministry are wondering to what end.

3. The PS is frustrating everyone left, right and centre. She even calls very junior staff in the ministry just to yell at them. She asks junior staff to update her on matters she never assigned to them coz she wants to receive information first and rush to the media.

4. The PS has frustrated the formation of the National Public Health institute to date. This institute, which will be responsible for public health issues such as the one she is giving a statement about, will take away most budget which she has been misappropriating. Public health has been her cash cow. Therefore, she doesn't want the newly formed NPHI to be independent and to have their own budget as it will cause the taps to run dry for her.

5. The PS is corrupt to the core. She is frustrating donors and partners at MoH. She demands to be bribed by each partner and donor working with MoH. For example, she demanded huge bribes from a partner in Neglected Tropical Diseases and even asked them to reduce funds to Community Health Promoters (CHPs) just to cater for her demands.

6. If you look keenly at the statements she issues, they are pure English and nothing medical. Some people at MoH even think they are ChatGpT generated. The PS lacks the technical knowhow or capacity to engage in matters of public health. Even this statement you have commented on lacks any technical information to allay public fears. It is purely a PR stunt to get media attention. After this, the DG is left stranded on how to address the issue coz a while PS has already rushed to the media with a lot of English that speak nothing.

