KASONGO fever goes international thanks to Kenyans as Mzungu DJ remixes the song (VIDEO)

Monday, March 24, 2025 - The iconic Kasongo hit song is now trending globally.

The 1977 classic by Orchestre Super Mazembe has recently gained popularity as a protest anthem and it appears the world is listening.

Originally about a woman seeking reassurance from her husband, Gen Zs have repurposed it as a rallying cry against President Ruto.

This international DJ has remixed the song, giving it a new touch and the outcome is amazing.

Watch the video below.

