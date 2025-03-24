KASONGO fever goes international thanks to Kenyans as Mzungu DJ remixes the song (VIDEO)

Monday, March 24, 2025 - The iconic Kasongo hit song is now trending globally.
The 1977 classic by Orchestre Super Mazembe has recently
gained popularity as a protest anthem and it appears the world is listening.
Originally about a woman seeking reassurance from her
husband, Gen Zs have repurposed it as a rallying cry against President Ruto.
This international DJ has remixed the song, giving it a new
touch and the outcome is amazing.
Watch the video below.
The Biggest song in Africa today! pic.twitter.com/2HjxYxHxmY— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 22, 2025
