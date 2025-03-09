"RUTO Must Go” chants fill the air in Gusii Stadium as RAILA ODINGA arrives to grace a football match (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Pandemonium broke out at Gusii Stadium during a football match between Shabana FC and Plantech after fans began chanting "Ruto must go!" moments after Raila Odinga arrived.

The furious crowd voiced their disapproval of the recent political pact between Raila’s ODM and President Ruto’s UDA, signaling unrest in Raila’s longtime stronghold.

This development deals a significant blow to Raila, as Ruto likely hoped to consolidate support from ODM’s base, given Raila’s uncertain 2027 ambitions.

However, the hostile reception suggests that Ruto faces an uphill battle in winning over Gusii voters.

The incident underscores growing tensions surrounding the unexpected Raila-Ruto alliance.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.