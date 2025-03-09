Kenyan LADY’s shocking experience with Daawat Long Grain Rice sparks reactions – ‘That can’t be rice’ (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - A frustrated Kenyan woman has taken to social media to share her disappointing experience with Daawat Long Grain Rice.
She claimed that after cooking the premium rice, it had a
strange smell and an awful taste, making it inedible.
Wondering if others had faced the same issue, she stated
that she would take the remaining rice to her mother to feed the chickens.
"That can’t be rice," she asserts in the
viral video, sparking debate among netizens about whether the brand truly lives
up to its reputation.
Watch
the video below.
A Kenyan Lady shares her worst experience with Daawat Long Grain Rice - "That cannot be rice" pic.twitter.com/h5JA6QYSJc— Nairobi Juice (@_nairobi_juice) March 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments