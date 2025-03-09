Kenyan LADY’s shocking experience with Daawat Long Grain Rice sparks reactions – ‘That can’t be rice’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - A frustrated Kenyan woman has taken to social media to share her disappointing experience with Daawat Long Grain Rice.

She claimed that after cooking the premium rice, it had a strange smell and an awful taste, making it inedible.

Wondering if others had faced the same issue, she stated that she would take the remaining rice to her mother to feed the chickens.

"That can’t be rice," she asserts in the viral video, sparking debate among netizens about whether the brand truly lives up to its reputation.

Watch the video below.

A Kenyan Lady shares her worst experience with Daawat Long Grain Rice - "That cannot be rice" pic.twitter.com/h5JA6QYSJc — Nairobi Juice (@_nairobi_juice) March 8, 2025