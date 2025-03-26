RUTO finally sacks Public Service CS JUSTIN MUTURI and nominates a vocal MP as his replacement







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - President William Ruto has dismissed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and nominated vocal Mbeere North Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku, as his replacement.

The announcement, made on Wednesday by Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, follows months of growing tensions between Muturi and the President.

Muturi has been an outspoken critic of Ruto’s administration, particularly over allegations of the Government’s involvement in abductions and extrajudicial killings of Gen Z protesters in June and December 2024 - incidents in which his own son was a victim.

He had even requested to be excused from Cabinet meetings until the issue of police abductions was addressed.

Recently, Muturi defended his stance, insisting that calling out his boss was part of his duty as a public servant.

"This is my sworn mandate, and I should be applauded, not punished," he asserted.

President Ruto, who had remained silent on the matter, finally responded during an Iftar dinner at State House, Nairobi, yesterday.

He publicly criticized Muturi’s tenure as Attorney General, accusing him of incompetence in implementing the Muslim Endowment Fund (Waqf).

"I had a problem with the AG who was there before - he was fairly incompetent.”

“But now, I have a very competent lady in the position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out within months," Ruto stated.

In response, Muturi took to social media, stating: "It must be understood that a Waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes the Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission."

His sacking marks a significant shake-up in Ruto’s Cabinet, further exposing the deepening rift between the President and his former ally.

