DUALE reassigned in RUTO’s latest Cabinet reshuffle, CHEPTUMO's widow nominated to Cabinet







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - President William Ruto has made significant changes to his Cabinet.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Ruto nominated Hanna Wendot Cheptumo to a new docket in the Ministry of Gender.

Cheptumo, the widow of the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, was picked barely a month after her husband's passing while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

In a major reshuffle, Ruto reassigned Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to head the Ministry of Health.

Duale, who also previously served as Defense CS, will be tasked with addressing the ongoing crisis within the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has disrupted healthcare services nationwide.

Duale will be replaced at the Ministry of Environment by Dr. Deborah Barasa, who is expected to oversee critical environmental policies and climate action initiatives.

The President has also dismissed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and nominated Mbeere North Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku, as his replacement.

"His Excellency the President has congratulated the nominees on their nominations and conveyed his best wishes as they undergo the requisite parliamentary approval process in fulfillment of the legal requirements set under our Constitution," the statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST