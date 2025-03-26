DUALE reassigned in RUTO’s latest Cabinet reshuffle, CHEPTUMO's widow nominated to Cabinet

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - President William Ruto has made significant changes to his Cabinet.
In a statement issued by the Head of Public Service Felix
Koskei, Ruto nominated Hanna Wendot Cheptumo to a new docket in the Ministry of
Gender.
Cheptumo, the widow of the late Baringo Senator William
Cheptumo, was picked barely a month after her husband's passing while
undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.
In a major reshuffle, Ruto reassigned Defence Cabinet
Secretary Aden Duale to head the Ministry of Health.
Duale, who also previously served as Defense CS, will be
tasked with addressing the ongoing crisis within the Social Health Authority
(SHA), which has disrupted healthcare services nationwide.
Duale will be replaced at the Ministry of Environment by Dr.
Deborah Barasa, who is expected to oversee critical environmental policies and
climate action initiatives.
The President has also dismissed Public Service Cabinet
Secretary Justin Muturi and nominated Mbeere North Member of Parliament,
Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku, as his replacement.
"His Excellency the President has congratulated the
nominees on their nominations and conveyed his best wishes as they undergo the
requisite parliamentary approval process in fulfillment of the legal
requirements set under our Constitution," the statement read in part.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments