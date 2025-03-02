RUTO blasts leaders opposing his ‘handshake’ with RAILA, reveals how Azimio and Kenya Kwanza merge will benefit Kenyans

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - President William Ruto has jealously defended his alliance with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.
Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Baringo Senator
William Cheptumo, Ruto emphasized the need for leaders to set aside political
differences and work towards national unity.
“We must be patriotic about Kenya. While disagreements are
normal, we should never dispute our shared destiny,” Ruto stated.
The President also took a swipe at leaders resisting his
unity efforts, even as his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and other opposition
figures strategize on ousting him from power.
“It doesn’t matter our beliefs or affiliations. We share a
country and a future. If Kenya prospers, we all do. If it fails, we all
suffer,” he remarked.
Ruto further argued that the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza
coalitions share similar policy priorities, making a merger logical for the
country's progress.
“Our manifestos align - on housing, on universal healthcare.
Why not unite and move Kenya forward?” he posed.
This comes amid speculation that Ruto and Odinga have
already sealed a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 elections.
