RUTO blasts leaders opposing his ‘handshake’ with RAILA, reveals how Azimio and Kenya Kwanza merge will benefit Kenyans







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - President William Ruto has jealously defended his alliance with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, Ruto emphasized the need for leaders to set aside political differences and work towards national unity.

“We must be patriotic about Kenya. While disagreements are normal, we should never dispute our shared destiny,” Ruto stated.

The President also took a swipe at leaders resisting his unity efforts, even as his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and other opposition figures strategize on ousting him from power.

“It doesn’t matter our beliefs or affiliations. We share a country and a future. If Kenya prospers, we all do. If it fails, we all suffer,” he remarked.

Ruto further argued that the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalitions share similar policy priorities, making a merger logical for the country's progress.

“Our manifestos align - on housing, on universal healthcare. Why not unite and move Kenya forward?” he posed.

This comes amid speculation that Ruto and Odinga have already sealed a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST