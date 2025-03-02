Mysterious disease outbreak in South Mugirango, Kisii County, sparks anxiety - Over 200 people confirmed sick!







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Anxiety has gripped three villages in South Mugirango, Kisii County, following an outbreak of a mysterious disease that has left over 200 residents ill.

A multi-agency Government team, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has urged affected individuals to seek medical attention as authorities await laboratory results from the Government chemist.

Residents have reported severe diarrhea with bloody stool, fever, and intense headaches - symptoms that have persisted for two weeks. Multiple households have been affected, with family members relying on antibiotics from local health facilities, though their conditions remain unchanged.

At a nearby orphanage, over 15 children were rushed to the hospital after exhibiting similar symptoms.

Health officials have advised locals to boil drinking water as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, several patients have been admitted to Tabaka Mission Hospital, Nyatike Level Two Hospital, Prina Hospital, and Royal Hospital in Rongo as the situation escalates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST