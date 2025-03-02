‘We are ready to bear the consequences' - DP KINDIKI declares as he defends RUTO’s unpopular decisions







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared that the Government is ready to face any repercussions arising from its controversial policy decisions, maintaining that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to transforming key economic sectors.

Speaking on Saturday evening in Windhoek, Namibia, during a meeting with Kenyan representatives living abroad, DP Kindiki reiterated that the Government is determined to implement reforms aimed at reviving the economy, even if it entails making unpopular decisions.

“We are focused on transforming critical sectors such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Mining to boost incomes for Kenyans. These changes may be difficult and unpopular, but they are necessary,” Kindiki stated.

The second in command further emphasized that the Government is prepared for the backlash that may arise from its economic transformation agenda.

“As long as President Ruto is in office, he must do the heavy lifting required to move this country forward.

“Transformation is costly, but we are ready to bear the consequences,” he added.

Acknowledging that the Government may not always get its policies right, Kindiki called on experts and critics to offer constructive alternatives instead of engaging in divisive rhetoric.

“We may not have perfect solutions, but we have a clear direction. Those with contrary views should present alternative policies rather than reducing national discourse to tribal or petty issues,” he remarked.

The DP also highlighted the Government's commitment to strengthening Kenya’s diaspora relations, praising the growing remittances from Kenyans abroad.

“Diaspora remittances have now surpassed tea, tourism, and horticulture as Kenya’s leading foreign exchange earner, approaching Ksh.500 billion. Our goal is to hit Ksh.1 trillion,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST