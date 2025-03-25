Key suspect in the murder of British national CAMPBELL SCOTT released after agreeing to snitch on his accomplices - He is now a state witness







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A key suspect in the murder of British national, Campbell Scott, has been released after agreeing to become a State witness.

Albanus Mutinda Nzioka, who has been in custody since March 3rd, 2025, will assist police in tracking down two other suspects still at large.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, State Prosecutor Joyce Olajo confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had withdrawn charges against Nzioka.

Nzioka has agreed to give evidence against Alex Mutua Kithuka in return for his freedom.

Nzioka and Alex were arrested after detectives established that they lured Campbell to a house in Pipeline Estate, where they tortured him to death.

Meanwhile, Alex will be arraigned before the High Court in Makadara on March 26th, 2025, to answer to murder charges.

Scott, who arrived in Kenya on February 15th, 2025, disappeared the following day.

His body was discovered on February 21st, 2025, at Makongo Forest in Makueni County.

Investigations indicate he was last seen in Westlands before being taken to Pipeline Estate, where he is believed to have been murdered.

Detectives are also pursuing leads on attempts to withdraw money from his accounts.

