Ruaraka MP, TOM KAJWANG, is so stingy - See how he reacted after some youths surrounded his vehicle and begged for cash handouts (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Ruaraka Member of Parliament, Tom Kajwang’, refused to give cash handouts to a group of youths who surrounded his vehicle as he was running his errands in the city.

The youths were heard calling ‘Dosi, kiongozi, the people’s Chief Justice’ and all manner of sweet names, hoping that he would give them money.

However, the vocal ODM MP left without giving them even a single cent.

Watch the video.

Ruaraka MP TOM KAJWANG is so stingy - See how he reacted after some youths surrounded his vehicle and begged for cash handouts pic.twitter.com/GPcMmvqbq1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2025

