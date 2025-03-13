Reformed Kenyan slay queen’s dark past unearthed after she joined the corporate world - She once appeared in a raunchy music video (LOOK)

Thursday, March 13,
2025 - The internet has erupted after a corporate lady’s dark past was
unearthed.
She posted a photo at Kenyatta University leading a
masterclass on personal branding in the digital space, only for a nosy X user
to remind her about her past life as a video vixen.
He shared a screen grab of the raunchy music video by
Benzema in which she was featured as a video vixen.
The music video dubbed “Ngwatiology”,
stirred controversy when it was released.
As they say, the internet never forgets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments