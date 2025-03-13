Another reason to fear women - Man narrates what happened after he met a lady in a club and took her to his house, where they had ‘fun’









Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A man has taken to social media to expose a lady who reportedly lied to the police that he tried to force himself on her.

They met in a club and later went to his house, where they had fun.

The next day, she demanded R1500 (about Ksh 10,000) but he only had R500( Ksh 3,500).

She refused the offer and only took money to board a taxi.

She went to a police station and lied that the man had forced himself on her.

He was shocked when police knocked at his door, seeking to arrest him.

Fear women, especially slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST