MADNESS! This MUMAMA has caused commotion on social media with her crazy antics - Was she entertaining her BEN10? (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 13, 2025 - This middle aged lady has shocked netizens with her crazy antics.

In the viral video, the mumama boldly records herself removing some of her clothes before pulling yet another jaw-dropping stunt.

While social media is no stranger to wild trends, it's rare to see an elderly woman stealing the spotlight this way.

Many are questioning her state of mind, with some suggesting that she was probably sending the video to her Ben 10 but it ended up on the internet.

Watch the video and reactions below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments