Reactions as KASMUEL MCOURE leads UDA-ODM Gen Z ‘handshake’ after RUTO-RAILA pact (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - A video of ex-Gen Z activist, Kamuel McOure, leading a symbolic handshake between ODM and UDA youth supporters has left Kenyans talking.
McOure, once a fierce critic of
President Ruto’s Government before aligning with the ODM Youth League, staged a
mock press conference declaring unity among young supporters.
This followed last week’s coalition
deal between Raila Odinga and President Ruto.
The clip shows youths clad in ODM and
UDA-branded merchandise, singing together while shaking hands in a dramatic
display of ‘peace.’
However, netizens weren’t convinced,
with many blasting McOure as a sellout and dismissing the stunt as political
theatrics.Top of Form
Bottom of Form
Watch the video and reactions below.
Pesa ilifanya Kasamweli akapoteza akili na aibu pic.twitter.com/KSuh5YjpVc— jim Njue (@jimNjue_) March 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments