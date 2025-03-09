Reactions as KASMUEL MCOURE leads UDA-ODM Gen Z ‘handshake’ after RUTO-RAILA pact (VIDEO)



Sunday, March 9, 2025 - A video of ex-Gen Z activist, Kamuel McOure, leading a symbolic handshake between ODM and UDA youth supporters has left Kenyans talking.

McOure, once a fierce critic of President Ruto’s Government before aligning with the ODM Youth League, staged a mock press conference declaring unity among young supporters.

This followed last week’s coalition deal between Raila Odinga and President Ruto.

The clip shows youths clad in ODM and UDA-branded merchandise, singing together while shaking hands in a dramatic display of ‘peace.’

However, netizens weren’t convinced, with many blasting McOure as a sellout and dismissing the stunt as political theatrics.Top of Form

 

Watch the video and reactions below.



