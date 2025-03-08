Anakula Kuku na Kifaranga! Man dating both daughter and mother sparks outrage with ‘double baby shower’ stunt (PHOTO)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - In the ever-wild world of internet stunts, YouTuber Nick Yardy, 29, took things to another level when he claimed he had impregnated both his girlfriend, Jade, 22, and her mother, Dani, 44.

The shocking revelation, shared with his 3.41 million subscribers, sent the internet into a frenzy, with reactions ranging from disgust to curiosity.





However, Yardy has now come forward to clear the air.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he revealed that the entire story was just an elaborate skit.

“There are no babies,” he admitted.

“It’s just entertainment.”

While his followers may have suspected as much, the bizarre claim still sparked heated discussions about online clout-chasing and personal boundaries.

However, Yardy has insisted that he is indeed in a three-way relationship with the mother-daughter duo.





He claims they’ve been living together as a family for nearly two years, managing a shared bank account and even sleeping in the same bed-though he clarifies they maintain boundaries.

"We don't make out together. We keep it separate." He explained.

Whether this lifestyle is genuine or just another viral stunt, one thing’s for sure-it’s got people talking.

The Kenya DAILY POST