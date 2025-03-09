KALENJIN man arrested for setting up his own police post in Uasin Gishu (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Police in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County, were left in shock after discovering that a man had illegally set up and operated a police patrol base without the knowledge of the authorities.

The facility, painted in official police colours, was found in a rented building at Cherus Centre, prompting an immediate investigation.

According to police reports, the suspect, identified as Collins Leitich alias Chepkulei, is a resident of Asis village in Ndugulu Location, Kesses Sub County.

He allegedly set up the unauthorised police post inside a building belonging to local landlord Stephen Maiyo, where he painted the structure in the official police colours to give it a legitimate appearance.

Police said they discovered the illegal facility on March 8th at around 11.40 am and reported the matter at Kamuyu Police Post.

“We were surprised to find a fully set-up facility painted in police colours, yet no authorisation had been granted for such an establishment in this area,” read the police reports.

Authorities are now trying to establish how long the suspect had been operating the facility and whether any residents or even police officers were aware of its existence.

“We are investigating whether any officers knew about this illegal post and whether any arrests had been made there. We also want to establish if any residents sought police services from the facility,” the authorities added.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as police seek to determine the suspect’s motives and any possible accomplices.

